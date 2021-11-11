President Vladimir Putin intervenes in the crisis between Poland and Belarus (Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Kremlin via REUTERS)

Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers flew over Belarusian territory on Wednesday amid the migration crisis between that former Soviet republic and Poland, on whose border several thousand immigrants from the Middle East have concentrated.

“All assigned missions have been completed”, the Russian Defense Ministry reported in a statement.

Strategic bombers, which they supervised the area within the framework of the joint air defense system, they will now fly on a “regular” basis.

“If before such strategic aviation flights were cyclical in nature, from now on they will be held on a regular basis “, the Belarusian Defense Ministry specified.

A Polish soldier installs barbed wire on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuźnica, Poland, in a picture provided by the Polish Ministry of Defense, November 9, 2021 (Irek Dorozanski / DWOT / Submitted via REUTERS)

The military note highlighted that it is about “adequate reaction measures to the situation created both in the air and on the ground ”.

In addition, he assured that the Belarusian Army will reinforce antiaircraft defense on the western and north-western flanks, bordering with NATO countries.

Moscow which extended this week for 25 years the presence of its military in Belarusian territory, supports Minsk in its confrontation with Poland and the rest of the EU.

In his telephone conversation with the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, called on Brussels to establish “direct contacts” with Minsk to solve the migratory crisis.

Russia sent two Tu-22m3 strategic bombers to fly over Belarus (EFE / Russian Defense Ministry)



That after Merkel urges you to influence Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko, and criticize the “instrumentalization” of immigrants against the EU.

During his visit to Moscow the Belarusian Foreign Minister, Vladimir Makéi, assured today that the cause of the current problems “is not in Belarus”, but in Europe, and accused Poland of concentrating “15,000 soldiers” on the Belarusian border to prevent the entry of “women and children”.

The current crisis broke out on Monday with the arrival of several thousand immigrants, mostly Kurds from Syria and Iraq, to ​​the border with Poland accompanied by members of the Belarusian security forces.

Polish authorities have reported the ddetention in recent days of several dozen immigrants who tried to cross the border illegally.

Migrants on the border between Poland and Belarus (EFE / EPA / LEONID SCHEGLOV / BELTA)



The refugees are now in no man’s land, as POlonia passed measures allowing for the forcible expulsion of irregular immigrants, while Minsk repealed the readmission agreement with the European Union.

Meanwhile, international media reported today that Lukashenko already suggested on Tuesday that Poland is seeking war and the migration crisis, in his opinion, is nothing more than a pretext to reinforce its warlike device on the border with Belarus.

Poland, Latvia and Lithuania accuse Belarus of deliberately causing the current migration crisis as a form of blackmail, but Lukashenko denies it and states that the problem is that, because of the sanctions, “there is no money or energy to restrict the passage of illegals to the countries of the European Union ”.

With information from EFE

