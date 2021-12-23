The two players participated on Sunday in the French Cup match against the modest Entente Feignies-Aulnoye (3-0) in Valenciennes, just like Paredes.

The Argentine international midfielder was placed in isolation on Tuesday “as a precaution,” explained PSG.

These contagions do not threaten the dispute of the match of the 19th date of Ligue 1 in Lorient this Wednesday since, according to the latest medical protocol of the French professional football league, a team is authorized to play as long as I have at least 20 players, with an archer.

PSG announced a roster of 22 players for that match, which includes Lionel Messi, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos.

For the Spanish central, weighed down by injuries in recent months, It is his first time since his arrival at the club in July, in which he has made two consecutive appearances in the squad.