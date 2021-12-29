Every month we have the opportunity to get a few free video games for free in the PC version thanks to Prime Gaming, the Amazon service that does not stop distributing joys on a monthly basis and with which 2022 will start in a big way.

The point is that the list of titles that subscribers will receive has just been released from January 1, who will be able to get hold of five games of different genres and with which you can be guaranteed that you will be more than entertained for the coming weeks.

Especially since one of them is Two Point Hospital, the spiritual successor to Theme Hospital in which you will be in charge of managing your own hospital with a good touch of humor. Another option will be to get on the WRC 7 rallies and participate in the exciting races of this competition.

You can also experience an adventure with paper creatures with Paper Beast, the latest work from the creator of Another World, explore the depths of an alien planet with In Other Waters or plunge into wild naval battles in Abandon Ship. Definitely, five proposals of the most varied that you will find from here starting this Saturday.