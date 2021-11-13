Since it’s Friday, the movie theaters change. And this time we find again a documentary film in which we will meet a photographer and his son looking for big cats on 4 continents. Andoni Candela has already surprised us all with ‘Unai’s journey’, Andoni and Unai’s first experience surrounded by nature that is leaving us and the experience of growing up.

‘Panteras’ is a nature documentary, a story about the experience of being a father and being a son, about photography and man’s relationship with animals. And all under the gaze of Andoni Canela and his son Unai, for whom time has already passed. We are not dealing with a child with his father, but with a man with his referent. And photography always present.

As they say on the website of the documentary and the book that is published at the same time:

PANTERAS is the latest feature film by the director and photographer Andoni Canela, produced by Wanda Natura with the participation of RTVE and the support of WWF and CBD-Habitat. The film covers the four-year adventure in which Andoni Canela and his son Unai travel the world in search of the last big cats. It is a documentary film filmed in the wildest places on the planet. Father and son travel in search of the Mato Grosso jaguar, the Kalahari cheetah, the Rajasthani tiger, the Patagonian cougar, the Ceylon leopard, the Sierra Morena Iberian lynx and the Maasai Mara lion. The journey stretches for several years and culminates in the “roof of the world”, where Andoni and Unai try to find the legendary snow leopard that inhabits the mountains of Tibet and the Himalayas.

In addition to the film that can be seen in a few Spanish theaters, Andoni Canela has managed to produce a series with RTVE that will be able to be seen soon on all our screens, or at least that is what those of us who enjoy his work hope.



Andoni Canela’s work

He has been with the camera on his shoulder for many years, but as he admits taking pictures only takes 10% of his time. Many discovered him with the chapter they dedicated to him in ‘Behind the moment’, the television series dedicated to photographers.



Many of us knew him from the first movie he made, ‘El viaje de Unai’ (2016) in which he set out with his 10-year-old son to look for the 7 most emblematic animals in nature. He won numerous awards at festivals and opened the doors of nature and his family life to us.

It’s a patient photographer, known above all for his work on the Iberian fauna. But as we can see in this documentary, in which his son is almost 18 years old, he travels all over the world in search of the endangered felines.

And we not only feel the chaos in which we have plunged nature, but how our life can change in contact with it, just as it happens to Unai. So if you want another reason to go to the movies, here you have ‘Panthers, living among felines’