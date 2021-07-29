The brothers Gloria and Fernando were arrested this Wednesday (Photo: FGJEM)

This afternoon Authorities of the State of Mexico arrested two of the people who allegedly beat a dog to death in the municipality of Tlalnepantla.

According to a statement, agents of the Investigative Police (POI) of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office of Tlalnepantla, and the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) They apprehended Fernando “N” 35 years old already Gloria “N” of 29.

The couple is investigated for their participation in the crime of animal abuse, because in addition to having beaten the dog, they also injured him with a knife.

“Both people were admitted to the Tlalnepantla Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center, where they were at the disposal of a judge, who will determine their legal situation ”, explained the document.

Both were admitted to the Tlalnepantla Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center (Photo: Twitter @FiscalEdoMex)

The message detailed that the capture occurred after the investigations initiated by the prosecution derived from the video that went viral through social networks. For this reason, the Public Ministry integrated the respective investigation folder for the illicit animal abuse and a search was carried out in the home where they found the dead dog.

According to the inspection, the authorities also found a kitchen knife with a wooden handle of approximately 25 centimeters, a pair of shoes brown, a pants of the same color, a metallic motor and a kitchen knife with yellow plastic handle. All objects had blood stains scattered.

“It is worth mentioning that The FGJEM continues with the respective investigations to identify and, if necessary, detain other people involved in these events.”, The official message ended.

On the other hand, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra made a video in depth about the situation in which she and her family were recorded. In the recording, she said she feared for the safety of her family after they were victims of false information being distributed.

One of the alleged participants explained that they were only defending themselves (Photo: Screenshot / Twitter @Ro_Monster_)

“We are victims of bad information that is circulating on social networks in which the neighbors of the home caught us in an action in which we were defending our physical integrity towards a domestic animal in which it attacked the life of my son and my sister-in-law. We have evidence that we have been mistreated by the animal, ”explained the woman who did not show her face.

In addition to this, Alejandra stated that the clip of only a few seconds was manipulated, since the situation that they allegedly experienced was more than 15 minutes. For this reason, the woman asked for help from associations and even President Andrés Manuel López Obrador so that they are protected.

“This video has been manipulated for the convenience of these people since it only shows what was convenient for them. 90 seconds that do not show what we live in horror in more than 15 minutes. I ask for the support of associations, the police and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to listen to my voice ”, he asked.

Alejandra added that she has had no information about her husband, Gerardo “N”, or her sister-in-law, Gloria “N”, with whom she would have gone to the municipal prosecutor’s office.

“I am very afraid because with deception they put my sister-in-law and my husband in the Tlalnepantla prosecutor’s office and it is the jora in which they cannot give me information,” he said.

KEEP READING:

The disturbing discovery inside the home of Tlalnepantla where a dog was beaten to death

Horror in Edomex: a whole family tortured and murdered a dog on a rooftop

Severe case of animal abuse in Iztapalapa: this is how they rescued 26 dogs from a department