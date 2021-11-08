MIUI wallpapers go far beyond a simple image. The company has been working in the field of personalization for a long time, and with the arrival of MIUI 12, the so-called “Super Wallpapers” were included.

The Super Wallpapers now also on other mobiles

These wallpapers or wallpapers in Spanish, They have animations and change depending on whether or not you have the dark mode activated, among other options. In fact, if you have them activated and you unlock your mobile, the background will have an animation.

Now, an XDA user, has developed new backgrounds that could perfectly have been developed by Xiaomi, since they have the same characteristics as the super wallpapers, but with The Earth and Mars as protagonists.

The new animated wallpapers can now be downloaded. In addition, one of the adjustments that these funds have is that they have different themes so that it is possible to change the color and make it match the finish of the applications, among other options.

It should also be taken into account that these new funds are not exclusive to MIUI, but having been developed by a third party, you can apply it to any Android in a very simple way.

They will be downloaded as APK, so that you can adjust the different parameters they have. The wallpaper of the Earth (Earth) is in this link and that of Mars (Mars) in this other link.

More information | XDA