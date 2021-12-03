Epic Games already offers its users the possibility to get hold of the 2 new free games from the Epic Games Store. Contrary to what the company did a couple of weeks ago, where it offered up to three new games, such as Guild of Dungeoneering, Kid a mnesia exhibition and Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna), the company has reduced the number of games announced.

Now, the company has followed the line seen in previous weeks, with the Announcement of 2 new free games from the Epic Games Store. The titles that They will be available from December 9 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time They will be Godfall Challenger Edition and Prison Architect.

All free games from the Epic Games Store

Godfall Challenger Edition

Unleash the power of Godfall instantly! Godfall Challenger Edition immediately unlocks a max-level Valorplate, rewards skill points, and equips you with a variety of deadly weapons. Take on the final three game modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and Ascended Tower of Trials. Defeat your enemies and you will be rewarded with loot worthy of a true Valorian. Loot and hack in paired co-op mode with up to 3 players to prove your skills, upgrade your character, and crush your enemies.

Prison Architect

Welcome wardens! Only the most ruthless wardens can contain the most dangerous criminals. Design your penitentiary by hand in Prison Architect. Control the security of the jail, and prevent any kind of revolt, keeping the prisoners at bay.

Therefore, you know, if you want to get the two new free games from the Epic Games Store, stay tuned for next December 9 or before the end of the period to acquire them on the 16th of the same month.