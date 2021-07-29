As happens every week, Epic Games already offers players the two new free games for Epic Games Store thus joining the list of all free games on the Epic Games Store. This time we talk about Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2, which are available from this moment until next August 5 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time.

In the previous months, Epic Games has been announcing the games that will arrive next week, something that has continued to happen this time, and the company has already announced the two new free games for the Epic Games Store. The games, which will be available from August 5 at 5:00 p.m. and until August 12 at the same time, will be A Plague Tale: Innocence and Speed ​​Brawl.

Follow the grim story of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo on a journey through the darkest moments in history. Pursued by the Inquisition and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will learn to understand and trust each other, and will fight through thick and thin to survive and find purpose in this cruel and ruthless world.

Speed ​​Brawl is a 2D fighting and racing game where the important thing is to move fast and hit hard! Maintain momentum, create combos and unleash powerful special moves. Find your own fighting style and form the best team of fighters ever. Then he does it all over again, but faster… faster… FASTER !!!

Therefore, you know, if you want to get hold of the two new free games for the Epic Games StoreStay tuned for next August 5 and before the end of the period to acquire them on August 12.