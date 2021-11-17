The platform Socios.com made known via Twitter and by a press release referred to on its website, that Chiliz, the leading blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry, signed an alliance with Orlegui Sport, the group that owns Atlas FC and Club Santos Laguna.

The first ever Mexican teams to join the Socios family are here Welcome @AtlasFC & @ClubSantoshttps://t.co/WdMYKl9fQj – Socios.com (@socios) November 16, 2021

This alliance would transform both Mexican teams into the first soccer clubs that will have Fan tokens on the Socios.com platform, said advance will also represent for soccer in that country the integration of new technologies as large clubs from other countries have been doing. As the Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain, Juventus, Sao Paulo, Flamengo, Atlético de Mineiro, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atlético de Madrid, Galatasaray, AS Roma including selections like those of Portugal, Argentina, and Italy soon.

This alliance with Orlegi Sports, Socios said, it is an important milestone for them, since it represents a strategic gateway to Mexico, a country located in a key region where the Chiliz company has very ambitious plans considering that according to the recent report by Nielsen, a data measurement company, Mexico is the seventh country in the world in terms of the number of soccer fans.

Socios.com would have reached 21 different countries on four different continents, and would once again make clear evidence of the interest on the part of Chiliz to expand through the main leagues of the European and American continents, to be the number one crypto project company in the global sports and entertainment industry.

For his part Alejandro Irarragorri, founder and president of Orlegi Sports, in relation to the new alliance of the sports group, pointed out the following:

“We are very happy with this association and proud to bring to Mexico the application that the main clubs in the world are using to connect with their fans and that is totally changing the participation of fans in sports.” Turn that Alexandre Dreyfus, Founder and CEO of Socios.com, commented that they were very happy to have partnered with Orlegui Sports, and rated it as:

“… a prestigious brand that provides an excellent gateway for Socios.com to enter the Mexican market through two clubs with great tradition and millions of fans.”

The launch date of the fan token, as well as the launch price, the total supply and other details is unknown for now, however the ticket signal of them will be ATLAS and SAN, they will grant fans access to their clubs, including the opportunity to participate in key fan-related decisions by voting in polls through the Socios.com app.

