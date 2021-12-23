Two Jalisco businessmen act in bad faith by using the Gas Bienestar brand: Pemex

Mexican oil (Pemex) He asked the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) to deny the registration of the Gas Bienestar and Gas del Bienestar trademarks requested by the Jalisco businessmen Carlos Malloy Sánchez and Rodolfo Lau Siemers, because they use in bad faith the image of an Andrés government program Manuel López Obrador to obtain an undue benefit or advantage to the detriment of its legitimate owner.

“The registration of brands Gas Bienestar requested (by Carlos Malloy Sánchez) and Gas Bienestar and Gas del Bienestar (owned by Rodolfo Lau Siemers) must be denied, because the brand and its design correspond to the government program called Gas Bienestar announced by the president of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador ”, says Rosa Bello Pérez, legal representative of Petróleos Mexicanos.

The launch of Gas Bienestar had national coverage on television and social networks, since it was done in the morning conference on July 7, 2021, recalls the Pemex lawyer in a document held by Forbes Mexico.

“Hence, it can validly be affirmed that the announcement and the verbal designation constitute a notorious fact that will not be a trademark,” because they reproduce without authorization or imitate the acronyms, symbols, emblems and names of government programs headed by the Ministry of Welfare, explains the defender of the productive company of the State.

Nor can the records requested by Carlos Malloy Sánchez and Rodolfo Lau Siemers be trademarks for acting in bad faith, having asked the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property to endorse Gas Bienestar and Gas del Bienestar with the purpose of obtaining an undue benefit or advantage in detriment to its legitimate owner.

It adds that the brands of Jalisco businessmen are susceptible to deceive the public or mislead by copying the name of one of the social programs of the Andrés Manuel López Obrador government to bring LP gas at low prices in Mexico City and later to the interior of the Mexican Republic.

The complaints filed by the Jalisco businessmen are inadmissible, because they do not have the right or the legal reason to oppose the registration of the trademarks presented by Petróleos Mexicanos, explains the lawyer for the Mexican oil company.

On July 26, 2021, Mex Gas Internacional and Mes Gas Supply, subsidiaries of Petróleos Mexicanos, raised a minimum capital stock of 50 thousand pesos to found the LP gas sales firm promised by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

José Manuel Chávez de la Parra, who works at Pemex Transformación Industrial, remained as president of the Board of Managers of Gas Bienestar, as well as Ydalid Martínez Domínguez, Eduardo Padilla Yebra, Miguel Ángel Miranda Mendoza were appointed as members of the emerged LP gas distributor as a Fourth Transformation policy to curb fuel prices.

Mex Gas Internacional founded Gas Bienestar with the plan of buying, selling, importing, exporting, trading, distributing, supplying, storing, transporting LP gas for domestic, industrial, commercial use and its derivatives, supplied by Petróleos Mexicanos, Pemex Industrial Transformation, Pemex Logistics, and any other provider.

According to the company owned by Mex Gas Internacional, the sale of LP gas can be through distribution plants, tankers, tank cars, trailers, semi-trailers, tank cars, tractors, delivery vehicles, as well as service stations for motor vehicles. , filling of portable and multimodal containers.

“The foregoing shows the existence of a government program that is alleged as an exception for the registration of the trademark requested by the opponents, in the proceeding to which it appears that theirs is sufficient to deny the claim of Carlos Malloy Sánchez and Rodolfo Lau Siemers” , adds Pemex.

On July 14, 2021, Forbes Mexico published that a business group in western Mexico shields the Gas del Bienestar and Gas Bienestar brands, a day after the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced an LP gas distributor with that name.

“I already had the Gas Bienestar brand (before the announcement of the President of the Republic) and I have some businesses with that name and to avoid having problems register the brand (before IMPI)”, reveals Rodolfo Lau Siemers, former manager of Expansion Projects at the Gaspasa gas station.

The businesses linked to the Gas Bienestar and Gas del Bienestar brands are dedicated to the sale, distribution and commercialization of LP gas in the different municipalities of Baja California, he points out in an interview with Forbes Mexico.

“I registered the trademark to protect myself, rather than to do something mean,” says the businessman, who has used the trademarks for almost two years in the sale of LP Gas.

Rosa Bello Pérez points out that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered that Pemex commercialize LP gas through a company owned by it.

“The creation of the government program was due to the increase in prices, which originate from the excessive profit margin of distributors to the detriment of the most vulnerable population, as it is a basic consumer good that implies an unavoidable economic burden for poor families resources ”, explains the Pemex lawyer.

“The Government Program called Gas Bienestar related to the sale of LP gas, which was announced by the President of the Republic, immediately began actions so that on August 27, 2021, pilot tests of distribution and sale of LP gas by the company Gas Bienestar S. de RL de CV “, he says. The operation of the Pemex subsidiary began operations on August 3, 2021.

With the participation of the government in the LP gas market, the commitment 28 of the 100 made known by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador when he started administration, is fulfilled, he explains.

“The acceptance of the Gas Bienestar brand in accordance with the social policy of the government of the Republic, which originates from the reforms to the Organic Law of the Federal Public Administration to modify the name of the Ministry of Social Development by the Ministry of Welfare” , details the legal representative of Pemex.

Gas Bienestar installed six LP gas distribution plants in Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Hidalgo to enter and compete in the sale of basic fuel to private companies and commission agents.

In all the LP gas distribution plants planned by Pemex, approximately 44 thousand tanks of 20 kilograms of portable Welfare Gas will be filled daily under pressure.

The Gas del Bienestar terminals of Mexico City and the State of Mexico will have eight storage tanks, where 8 thousand barrels of capacity each will be stored, as well as a carousel for filling portable containers.

The plan of the subsidiary of the Spanish companies is to fill all the gas tanks of 10, 20 and 30 kilograms in the Gas Bienestar Distribution Plant March 18, Gas Bienestar Añil Distribution Plant, Bienestar Barranca del Muerto Distribution Plant, Plant Welfare Gas Distribution San Juan Ixhuatepec, as well as the Tula Welfare Gas Plant and the Tepejí del Río Welfare Plant.