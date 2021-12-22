It is almost Christmas and as expected we can find some video games with sales, including two indie gems that are among the best of 2021 and they close the year with a 50% discount. Is about Cruis’n Blast by RAW Thrills for Nintendo Switch and Glyph from Bolverk Games, which is also available on Steam.

Cruis’n Blast marked the return of the popular arcade racing series to Nintendo consoles, after its original trilogy branded the Nintendo 64. Under the leadership of Eugene Jarvis, RAW Thrills gave us the best arcade experience that we can find on Nintendo Switch, fully focused on the fun of driving through unreal circuits.

In my Cruis’n Blast review I said that this game is pure fun, which is why I highly recommend it to anyone looking for something casual to hang out. Cruis’n Blast’s difficulty isn’t high, so anyone can take control and drive with the game’s exotic cars, ranging from corvettes to triceratops. You can find Cruis’n Blast with 50% discount on the Nintendo eShop.

Glyph is a 3D platform game that was released in February on Nintendo Switch and presents us with a mechanical beetle with a gameplay focused on maneuverability. Since its launch, Glyph has earned critical acclaim for its good level control and design, becoming one of the best platform games of 2021.

Glyph It also arrived on Steam in August, so PC gamers can enjoy this gem too. The Glyph sale starts tomorrow, as Bolverk Games announced that we will be able to purchase it at half price from December 22 to January 5. You can find Glyph in the Nintendo eShop and Steam.

These are the two indie jewels that you can find at half price this Christmas. Cruis’n Blast is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, while Glyph is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. Although the two are very different games, each represents the best of its genre from independent developers in 2021.