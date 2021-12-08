“Stable” and “predictable”

Washington’s optimism to create a “stable” and “predictable” relationship with Russia, as stated in June during an in-person meeting between the two leaders in Geneva, appears to be on the sidelines for now.

Washington, NATO and Kiev accuse Moscow of deploying troops to the Ukrainian border to attack the country, repeating the scenario of 2014 when the Russians annexed the Crimean peninsula. Since then, more than 13,000 people have died in the conflict that broke out.

The Kremlin denies any plan to invade Ukraine. And Moscow reproaches Washington for neglecting its own concerns: the accumulated presence of NATO countries in the North Sea, the Ukrainian willingness to join the Atlantic Alliance and Kiev’s ambition to arm itself with Western support.

“Russia has never intended to attack anyone, but we have red lines,” he added.

More penalties?

Many experts in Europe and the United States think Putin is faking it, but few totally rule out the hypothesis of an attack.

If Moscow takes action, a senior White House official said Monday that the United States would “respond affirmatively” to a request for a greater military presence in Eastern Europe and strengthen its support for the Ukrainian army.

Washington, which seems to exclude a direct military response, also threatens more economic sanctions against the Putin regime as those it has imposed since 2014 have not had the expected effects.

There is speculation about the possibility of Washington leaving Russia out of the SWIFT bank identification system, a key cog in global finance that allows banks to transfer money.

“We know well that the US side has an addiction to sanctions,” the Kremlin spokesman quipped on Tuesday.

Biden, who has called Putin a “murderer”, has to handle the Ukrainian crisis tactfully, if he does not want to arouse criticism from his traditional allies, already outraged after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, completely chaotic and without consultation between them.