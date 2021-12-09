Two titles expected by Microsoft could make an appearance at the event.

In just a few hours, one of the biggest events in the industry will take place at the present time, being The Game Awards of 2021 a gala that promises around 50 new announcements, while, in between, they will give the odd prize. Be that as it may, the truth is that the gala has caused great expectation, since, far from giving any kind of surprise, many companies have confirmed that their games will be in this edition of the event.

In this way, in addition to seeing the first trailer of the Sonic 2 movie, new advances of indie games, among many other products, have recently been known two projects that would be added to the list of announcements, which are, in both cases, titles that Xbox consoles and platforms would receive, that is, Xbox One and / or Xbox Series X and Series S.

Fable and Avowed could appear tonight at The Game Awards

Thus, although they are not official confirmations at allBoth titles have been mentioned by Garret Atkins, a reputable journalist for Forbes. In this way, in a couple of simple tweets that make the message clear, this same journalist would be confirmed that, on the one hand, We will see some Fable at The Game Awards, this being a title that would be accompanied by Avowed, both being exclusive titles of the American console. You can see these two tweets below:

Fable at The Game Awards ✅ – Garrett Atkins (@GarrettEAtkins) December 7, 2021

Avowed at The Game Awards ✅ – Garrett Atkins (@GarrettEAtkins) December 8, 2021

It has to be said that This does not confirm that the titles will be seen at the gala, since it could well be a simple trolling, speculation or desire to tease. Nevertheless, We will only have to wait a few hours to verify its veracity or not. In fact, as a joke, the same journalist responds to his tweet saying that Bill Gates is his uncle, something that is obviously not true.

Be that as it may, it must be said that the good relationship between The Game Awards and Microsoft is something quite verifiableSince, without going any further, this was the event chosen by Phil Spencer’s team to present Xbox Series X to the world two years ago, so giving exclusive announcements at the gala would not be surprising. However, as I have mentioned in previous paragraphs, in just a few hours we will get rid of doubts, since, in addition to these two games mentioned, among the fifty that there will be there may even be more things from Microsoft.

