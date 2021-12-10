We are in the time of giving gifts and many of us know that buying gifts at the last minute is not ideal because often everything is more expensive, so much so that the accumulated can seriously affect your pocket.

How about giving something different this year? Especially the smallest of the family. We know that receiving bicycles, dolls, skates or a video game is the maximum for the spoiled of the home, but you should know that an excellent alternative could be a financial product, since it could not only provide protection, but it would also be a good way to introduce them to the world of finance, something that will be invaluable to their development for years to come.

Before choosing a gift of this type, you have to be aware of its purpose, whether you want it to generate savings or for protection in case of any eventuality.

Here are two financial products that CONDUSEF recommends as original and high-value gifts for these December dates:

Savings account

If you have minor children, it is a very good option to introduce them to the habit of saving because, together, they can define a goal for that money. In addition, with this tool they will learn the importance of allocating a portion of the Sunday they receive to achieve some goal.

Did you know that from the age of three, children are able to identify coins and understand that money is used to obtain something in return? This is precisely why childhood is a great time for them to learn basic concepts such as saving and spending through everyday experiences.

Currently, there are institutions that offer savings accounts for boys and girls and they are very useful, since they somehow lead the child into financial life and the management of financial products.

To know the opening amount, the average monthly balance required and the interest rate of some of these products, Click here. To know the commissions charged by the different children’s accounts enter here.

We highly recommend you also read this: Test: How much do you know about financial education

The rest of the year we suggest you continue to promote savings in your children or nephews through the following strategies:

Every time he or she receives some money (gift from grandmother, birthday, for an extra job at home, among others), invite him or her to save a part

Always set goals and priorities, this is essential for success in saving

Encourage him to keep an accurate account of what he saves, leso, or will motivate him to keep saving when he sees that he is reaching the desired goal

Consider giving for each peso you save another one as a reward for your effort, this will help to form the discipline of saving

Try to manage your personal finances well, nothing like leading by example, and make it a participant too

An investment instrument

Another great option for your daughters and sons are the Federation Treasury Certificates, better known as Cetes since, in these, the money you contribute is protected from monetary inflation, that is, the value of your money no longer decreases. at the same time it offers you a performance.

You can choose the term to dispose of the money, in some cases it can be on a daily basis. If the beneficiary is a minor, you can put it in his name, so that when he reaches the age of majority he has the amount or you can manage those resources yourself.

It is always recommended that, before purchasing a financial product, you compare the different institutions that offer it, so you can make the best decision. Comparing is vital so that the chosen product adapts to your needs and, above all, to your pocket.

Fortunately, there are consultation tools to compare the financial products of your interest, including the Bureau of Financial Entities and the National Catalog of Financial Products and Services.

So, do you dare to give a different gift this year?

Although they will not be tangible gifts, you will have the satisfaction of knowing that in some way you are financially protecting those little ones that you adore so much.

If, on the other hand, you prefer to give them a physical gift, we recommend that you do not overspend and use the credit card as the last option so as not to get into unnecessary debt. And one more tip: always try to give durable goods.

Finally, we leave you with a curious note: The country with the best financial education in the world