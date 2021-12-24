Dec 23, 2021 at 8:41 PM CET

APF

A denier who claimed to be the National Police and the father of a student tried to boycott the vaccination of schoolchildren at the Pego Carolina Sala public school.

The woman said she represented an association that is against vaccines. When he went to the center, he announced that he was going to call the Civil Guard, what she finally did, to identify the health workers and teachers since, according to her, Protocol was being violated and he was going to report them all. He called for the vaccination of boys and girls to be stopped.

At school, there were moments of tension. City council sources have stressed their full support and gratitude for the work carried out by health workers and teachers.

They have stressed that, despite the presence of these deniers, the vaccination day could be carried out. And they have insisted that the city council supports and thanks the health workers for the effort and professionalism they are showing in the fight against covid-19.