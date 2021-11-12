Tether (USDT) went from being a rogue cryptocurrency to becoming the industry’s main crutch over the past seven years, according to a new report.

Basically USDT is a bridge between traditional currencies like the US dollar and decentralized digital currencies operating on open blockchain networks.

Protos, the independent cryptocurrency sales outlet, provided an in-depth look at the most popular stablecoin, and the liquidity providers that supply it to cryptocurrency platforms.

According to the report, the issued USDT is mainly acquired by just two market makers. Between 2014 and October 2021, Alameda Research and Cumberland received USD 60.3 billion in USDT, what represents almost 55% of all outgoing volume. According to Protos, the closest competitor minted a few hundred million USDT.

Source: Protos

Alameda Research, which is led by 29-year-old cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, acquired USD 36.7 billion or almost a third of all the Tether produced. Cumberland Global, the world’s largest cryptocurrency liquidity provider, ranks second with USD 23.7 billion received. Cumberland is a subsidiary of DRW Holdings, which was founded in 1992 and is considered one of the world’s leading financial operators.

Protos claims that the Tether Treasury transferred USD 36.7 billion in USDT to Alameda Research, of which USD 31.7 billion (86%) received in the last 12 months. This number equates to roughly 37% of all outgoing USDT volume.

According to the report, Tether sent more than $ 30.1 billion (87%) of Alameda’s USDT to cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange, FTX. However, Alameda also has wallets on a variety of different exchanges. The company received $ 2.1 billion (6%) from Binance, $ 1.7 billion (5%) from Huobi, and $ 115 million from OKEx. The remaining $ 705 million was transferred to off-exchange addresses.

Cumberland, on the other hand, received $ 23.7 billion in USDT. In the previous year alone, $ 17.6 billion in USDT (74%) was received from the Tether Treasury. This figure represents 22% of all registered outgoing USDT volume worldwide.

Protos notes the importance of Cumberland as a source of liquidity and market maker for Binance, having been on the exchange since at least early 2019. Tether issued to Cumberland USD 18.7 billion (79%) in USDT that was sent to Binance, and the rest went to other platforms.

The liquidity provider received USD 131.5 million (less than 1%) in Poloniex, $ 9 million in Bitfinex and another $ 30 million in both Huobi and OKEx.

Tether remains the largest stablecoin in the world by market capitalization. However, the company’s token has come under scrutiny by regulators of late. As reported by Cointelegraph, the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) gave fines totaling $ 41 million and $ 1.5 million against sister cryptocurrency companies. Tether and Bitfinex, respectively, for violation of the Raw Materials Market Law, in addition to an order from the CFTC on October 15.

