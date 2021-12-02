

12/02/2021



Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the british Graham stoker are the two candidates to succeed the French Jean todt in the elections to the presidency of the FIA ​​to be held on December 17, as officially reported by the International Automobile Federation.

Jean todt He has headed the body that regulates the Formula 1, WRC and WEC world championships since 2009. He will step down after three terms.

Mohammed Ben SulayemA 60-year-old former rally driver and 14-time specialty champion in the Middle East, he is currently FIA Vice President in charge of sports for the Middle East region. If elected, he will be the first non-European to chair the FIA. Ben Sulayem’s List includes Fabiana Ecclestone, Brazilian lawyer and current wife of Bernie Ecclestone, former promoter of Formula 1, as sports vice president in South America.

Graham stoker, 69, a lawyer specializing in sports, has been the FIA’s vice-president for sports since 2009 and, therefore, the right-hand man of Todt. In Stoker’s team, figure Danish pilot Tom Kristensen, who holds the record for victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with nine, and that if Stoker were elected, he would be the new sports president of the FIA.