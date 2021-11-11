The social media giant Twitter is expanding further into the crypto space by establishing a team to investigate decentralized applications (DApps), cryptocurrencies, and blockchain.

According to a tweet this Wednesday, Tess Rinearson, board member of the Interchain Foundation Direct to a team in the social media company oriented towards cryptocurrencies, blockchain and decentralized technology. Rinearson said his team would work with the project Bluesky Twitter on a decentralized social media platform, as well as “Exploring how insights from cryptocurrency communities can help us push the boundaries of what is possible with identity, community, engagement, and more.”

I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined Twitter, to lead a new team focused on crypto, blockchains, and other decentralized technologies — including and going beyond cryptocurrencies.✨ pic.twitter.com/HaP0k5hUOq – Tess Rinearson (@_tessr) November 10, 2021

I am delighted to share that I have joined Twitter, to lead a new team focused on cryptocurrencies, blockchains and other decentralized technologies, including and going beyond cryptocurrencies.

The initiative called Twitter Crypto, not to be confused with Crypto Twitter (which generally refers to the crypto community on the platform), will hire additional members with engineering and product skills. Based in Berlin, Rinearson said that he had no plans to leave Germany, but would organize a “distributed and intercultural” team for the new project.

“As the team builds, we will work to find out what cryptocurrencies can do for Twitter, as well as what Twitter can do for cryptocurrencies.” Rinearson said.

“Twitter really ‘gets’ crypto (tips on Bitcoin and NFT!), But there’s so much more to explore here”

The announcement comes less than two months after Twitter first rolled out crypto tips for its users via the Lightning Network using the Strike app. The approximately 200 million daily active users of the platform also they have the option to add a Bitcoin (BTC) address directly to their profiles.

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and Twitter, has also proposed developing a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin, as many in space require platforms and projects to avoid some of the centralization issues. Recently, the former head of Microsoft’s Decentralized Identity Team, Daniel Buchner, announced that I know marched company to join Square.

Keep reading: