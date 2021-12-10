We are a few weeks away from the end of the year and a compilation of the most talked about topics in one of the most used social networks could not be missing: Twitter. In 2021 we returned little by little to face-to-face events, be they sporting, musical, related to movies, series, games or awards. Although one cannot attend everything that he likes or interests, we have Twitter to inform us about what it is, comment on it and support it (or not).

As we know, we are in an age where memes rule, there are a lot for every situation. However, when looking for speed we always have the emojis at our disposal. This year the most used when tweeting were: 😭 😂 😍 🥺 🤣. Based on these emojis, how do you think 2021 was? A color fact is that, globally, the emoji of little eyes also entered among the 10 most tweeted for the first time.

Now let’s go to the entertainment topic. As for movies and series, 2021 gave a lot to talk about. Twitter Not only is it the place you go when giving your opinion about a movie or tv show, but it is also one of the most dangerous networks if you don’t want to spoil something. The bird’s social network it’s full of rumors and theories, excitement, videos, photos, and hashtags.

After a year we were able to return to the cinema to enjoy the huge screen and the sound at all times. In Twitter the most mentioned movie was: Zack Snyder’s Justice League. On the other hand, in second place is a movie that has not yet been released, but that we cannot stop talking about. Yes, we are talking about neither more nor less than Spider-Man: No Way Home, so imagine the excitement and anxiety surrounding this installment in Argentina. Behind these two movies are: the classic Shrek, that never hurts, Black Widow, Eternals, Pride and Prejudice, Fast and Furious 9, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Cinderella (2021) and Cruella, with the queen of Emma Stone leaving everything in the role of one of the most villainous villains of Disney.

Let’s jump to the most mentioned actresses and actors in Twitter. In the first place is the Mexican actress and singer Karol Sevilla, followed by Olivia rodrigo, which surely more than comment on his performance, was tweeted a lot about his album SOUR. In third place was Eugenia the “China” Suarez, followed by Sabrina carpenter and ours Spider-man younger, Tom holland. After we talked a lot about the dear Anya Taylor-Joy and how much he likes empanadas and also about Zendaya, Zac Efron, Dove Cameron, and Ruggero Pasquarelli.

Let’s change the subject and go to sports. In 2021 we returned to the field and saw the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which we talked about so much that they became the most talked about sporting event in the world. We also tweet a lot about the 2020 Paralympic Games, Super Bowl LV, UEFA Euro 2020 Final and UEFA Champions League Final.

It is no surprise that Argentines are quite passionate when it comes to talking about football, which leads us to defend, bank, criticize, hate more than one team, player, coach or referee in Twitter. If we aim at the obvious, we know that we are always going to talk a lot about Lionel messiThat is why he is the most mentioned national athlete in this social network. The second most tweeted is Diego Armando Maradona, followed by two River players: Enzo Pérez and Julián Álvarez. Then they tweeted quite a bit about Nicolas Otamendi Y Mauro Icardi. However, they were not left behind or Rodrigo de Paul, nor the goalkeeper of Boca, Agustin Rossi. And last but not least, I couldn’t miss Sergio “el Kun” Agüero nor the Cartoon, Emiliano Martínez.

The classic rivalry between River Plate and Boca Juniors It seems that it reaches everywhere, since they were the most mentioned teams in the social network. Apparently, the fans showed their fanaticism both on the court and in their tweets. Afterwards we talked (and celebrated) a lot about the Argentina Selection, while in fourth place was Independiente, followed by San Lorenzo.

In general and current affairs there was a bit of everything. Like soccer, politics also moves a lot of comments and feelings in the country. This year it was the legislative elections in Argentina, there was a lot of commercials, campaigns and interviews with politicians, but luckily that was not all. Here we leave you the 10 most mentioned people in Twitter:

Lionel messi

Alberto Fernandez

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Mauricio Macri

Patricia bullrich

Axel kiciloff

Cristina Kirchner

Juan Domingo Peron

Louis Tomlinson

And you, what topic or person did you tweet the most about?

