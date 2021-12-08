The departure of Jack Dorsey has led to a series of changes on Twitter that no one had foreseen, the acquisition of Quill is one of these changes and would come to improve private messages.

Twitter is undergoing a series of sudden changes in a very short time. In recent weeks, a series of events have occurred that have led to the social network of the little blue bird having an important change in terms of a representative person who has been present since the beginning of the social network.

Yes, we are talking about the departure of Jack Dorsey as CEO of the company and the arrival of a replacement who, as soon as he landed on Twitter, changed a series of policies that had the purpose of improving the security of users and their privacy at the time of use the app. Of course, it seems that the changes will not stop there.

The latest that has been seen is that, now, the application is interested in improving the way in which users exchange private messages. Yes, the so-called MDs. These messages, unlike tweets, are made in private and form a chat very similar to the one that can be found on WhatsApp or Telegram.

What happens is that they are extremely rudimentary and, is that, both the interface and the way in which they are sent and received leave much to be desired. That is why now the interest of Twitter is to change this and it has done so with the acquisition of Quill. This platform has a certain resemblance to Slack.

.@ludwig and his talented team built Quill as a fresher, more deliberate way to communicate. We’re bringing their experience and creativity to Twitter as we work to make messaging tools like DMs a more useful & expressive way people can have conversations on the service. – Nick Caldwell🔪🧼 (@nickcald) December 7, 2021

In the statement that has been made on Twitter itself, it is said that the acquisition would be promoted by the intention of creating a new way of managing these private messages. The firewood is on the grill, now we just have to wait for the moment when those on Twitter decide to make these changes.

The safest thing is that the changes do not arrive overnight, in fact, it is more than likely that we will have to wait a prudent time to know how Quill is implemented when sending and receiving messages. Of course, we will be attentive to tell you everything first-hand.