There are two things that haven’t changed on Twitter since its founding more than a decade ago. The first, which continues to be the one that generates the least economic profitability of the large social networks. The second, his continuous buying rumors. What does seem to have changed during this 2021 that has been settled with Jack Dorsey’s departure It is his vocation to take Twitter beyond the timeline we know.

The objective could be as the analyst recently argued Scott galloway to create a Chinese-style SuperApp, with the aim of creating a product broad and profitable enough to find a buyer for Twitter. As we say, the sale of Twitter has been talked about almost since its founding.

The goal of this SuperApp is something that has never been achieved outside of Asia. A super-application is a single mobile application that offers basic services such as chat and payments, along with a set of third-party “mini-applications,” ranging from stores and restaurants to government agencies. The largest is China’s WeChat, possibly the most widely used piece of software on the planet. On WeChat you can find a dentist appointment, call a taxi, pay for utilities, and even get a divorce by hiring a lawyer. An application achieves SuperApp status when it brings together a critical mass of services, makes them so easy to switch, and even if they are not as good as single-purpose applications, the application becomes the operating system of your digital life. The more services, the fewer reasons to abandon them.

If this plan were fulfilled, it would keep track of all the purchases that Twitter has made in recent months.

Twitter purchases during 2021 to become a SuperApp

The company has acquired at least seven startups this year, the most in the last five years. These companies can be key to the configuration of Twitter as a social network in the medium term.

This is the full list:

Breaker : A social podcasting app for discovering podcasts by following people. You could also comment and “like” certain episodes to start a conversation with other fans. Of course, instead of buying the application, Twitter took over the Breaker staff.

Ueno : Creative agency specialized in product design and user experience. Previous clients include Google, Facebook, Uber, and Twitter itself.

Drivescale : A data infrastructure company. It may not play a direct role in product development, but it is used elsewhere on Twitter.

Revue : The newsletter company that rivaled Substack. At the time of the acquisition, Revue's fees for premium subscriptions were 6%, compared to 10% charged by its main competitor. The service has now been integrated into Twitter.

Sphere : A London-based group chat app that facilitated conversations within communities around interests like football clubs and TV series.

Threader : Threads on Twitter are often the most popular form of reading that Twitter now allows, and the best ones have the potential to go viral. But long threads are not always easy to read. Threader was one of the bots that presented these threads in a simple, article-like format.

Quill– A competitor to Slack for more interface-centric conversations, with the ability to separate threads into a separate flow.

To which are added their inside bets

This year, one of Twitter’s featured products that has come to light is Spaces, your competitor (or plagiarism) from Clubhouse for live audio. After launching it in a test phase last year, the company gradually opened it up to everyone.

Although it works independently, Revue has tried to integrate its functions with Twitter. In October, it announced that users can subscribe to newsletters directly from the tweets on its timeline.

In September, Twitter launched Communities, a feature similar to subreddits that helps connect people who share similar interests. Since launch, the company has launched some country-specific groups.

Another of the great challenges that Twitter has is getting its direct messages to go one step further, something in which applications such as the recently acquired Quill could help. In an interview with The Verge, new Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal said that “The opportunity around the DMs is really key”, so we can expect some changes soon.

Additionally, in June, Twitter launched its subscription service, called Twitter Blue, in Australia and Canada. Apart from showing the service without ads, one of the main features of this subscription is a reading mode that allows you to go through long threads in a pleasant format. This mode is powered by… you guessed it, Threader.

Being a source of information, news and live entertainment has been Twitter’s strong point for a long time, but everything that has been discussed points to going one step further. TOtime remains to be seen if the medium-term plan is to fatten the company with these new features to put it up for sale.