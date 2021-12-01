Twitter: users can now request the removal of an image or video in which they appear

Twitter changed its private information policy. From now on, you can request the removal of an image or video in which you appear.

Hereinafter, Twitter will allow users to request the removal of an image or video in which they appear. It is a change in “Private information policies” that, to avoid confusion and misunderstandings, it will also take into account the context of the publication, and that it arrives a few days after the resignation of Jack dorsey in the CEO of Twitter.

“Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person’s privacy, and can lead to emotional or physical harm.” said Twitter at official blog of the company. “The misuse of private media can affect everyone, but it can have a disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents and members of minority communities”.

Request the removal of a photo or video in which you appear: these are the exceptions

The change in the private information policy of Twitter applies to all media (images and videos) that were published “Without the permission of the person or persons represented”However, some exceptions are mentioned, for example, the use of press images and videos to cover a public event or crisis. “We recognize that there are instances where account holders may share images or videos of private individuals in an effort to help someone involved in a crisis situation, such as in the aftermath of a violent event, or as part of an event. newsworthy “ mention the company.

Cases such as images or videos of public figures, politicians, celebrities and other recognized people, will be excluded from these new rules of Twitter. Of course, the company clarifies that the reports will always evaluate the “context”: “We will consider whether the image is publicly available and / or being covered by journalists – or whether a particular image and the accompanying Tweet text add value to public discourse – is shared in the public interest or is relevant to the community. “.

