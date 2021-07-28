Reuters.- Twitter Inc will begin allowing businesses to display products for sale at the top of their profile pages, the social media company said Wednesday, as it seeks to access a part of the lucrative world of online sales.

The San Francisco-based company follows in the footsteps of rival Facebook Inc, which launched its feature Shops last year to allow its users to buy products directly through Facebook and Instagram.

Twitter said it will begin testing the new shopping feature with “a handful of brands” in the United States.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Users can move through a carousel of products at the top of the brand profile. Customers can click on the product and then pay on the retailer’s website.

The test is a new attempt by Twitter to offer the shopping feature. The company previously experimented with a button Buy now and product pages in 2015.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed