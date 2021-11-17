If it has happened to you that, when you are seeing your timeline of Twitter, suddenly the posts disappear because the feed it updates automatically, you will know that frustrating and annoying feeling.

After endless complaints from users about this, Twitter finally listened to the requests and made some improvements to its platform to avoid automatic updates to the updates. feeds of users, so that tweets do not disappear again before you have read them.

Twitter first announced that it was working on this improvement in September, when they recognized that the automatic update of the timeline it was a frustrating experience for users; so, a couple of months later, the solution is being implemented on the platform Web of the social network.

In this way, users will now be able to upload new posts manually, by clicking on the tweet counter bar that will appear at the top of their timelines, about the tweets that appear in the feed.

The version Web Twitter will now behave as its native iOS and Android applications already do; neither automatically updates users’ timelines, but will upload tweets to appear when the user manually updates their feed.

Twitter has been adding new features regularly for the last few months, and some of the changes suggest that the platform takes user feedback into account when making updates … so it would be great if one of the next steps was to be able to edit the tweets after they have been posted.