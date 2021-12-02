“When the represented persons or an authorized representative notify us that they did not give their consent for their private image or video to be shared, we will remove it,” Twitter said in a blog post .

“This update will allow us to take action on the media that are shared without any explicit abusive content, as long as it is published without the consent of the person represented,” he adds.

What does this policy violate?

According to our private information policy, you cannot share the following types of private information or media, without the permission of the person to whom it belongs:

Home address or physical location information, including street addresses, GPS coordinates, or other identifying information related to locations that are considered private.

Identity documents, including government-issued IDs and social security number or other national identity numbers; note: we may make limited exceptions in regions where this information is not considered private.

Contact information, including personal non-public phone numbers or email addresses.

Financial account information, including bank account and credit card details.

Other private information, including biometric data or medical records.

New: media of individuals without the permission of the people represented.

“We recognize that there are instances where account holders may share images or videos of private individuals in an effort to help someone involved in a crisis situation, such as after a violent event or as part of a newsworthy event. value, and this could outweigh the security risks for a person, “added Twitter.