With this new measure, the company intends to expand its control over what is published on the social network.

Yesterday afternoon, Twitter announced that it had implemented an update to its privacy policy. This novelty in the policies of the social network, consists of prohibit posting images or videos of people without their consent. The company itself justifies this action by saying that, posting such images could damage user privacy, especially in “women, activists, members of minorities and dissidents”.

It seems that the arrival of Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter, has not come alone. With this new measure, with which they intend to control more what is published on their social network, Twitter You can remove an image whenever someone reports that the post violates their regulations. In addition to deleting said image, they will also be able to take the pertinent measures, including those that they can already execute, how to make responses less visible and even suspend the account of whoever posted the image.

In a statement they published through Twitter, of course, some exceptions are specified. Among these, the new update in company policies will not cover public figures, as they are understood to be part of the public debate. What’s more, if there is a journalistic objective in sharing certain images, their publication will also be allowed. All this, they will verify it by seeing if those images can also be found in other media, whether they are newspapers or television.

Sharing images is an important part of folks’ experience on Twitter. People should have a choice in determining whether or not a photo is shared publicly. To that end we are expanding the scope of our Private Information Policy. 🧵 – Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 30, 2021

It will be necessary to see how they manage to filter those parameters so as not to harm certain accounts that are dedicated to the journalistic field, in some way or another. As they point from Engadget, the Spanish Constitution already provides for the protection of the right to one’s own image. So, what Twitter intends with this new measure is expand your role as controller of what is published on your social network, before a court can intervene to rule whether a publication is legal or not.

