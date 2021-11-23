Twitter will hold its first live shopping test on November 28 in collaboration with Waltmart. Thus it becomes the latest social media platform to embrace this trend.

As you recall, this month, Meta-owned Facebook announced the trial of a “Live Shopping for Creators” feature, then Pinterest launched a live shopping series called “Pinterest TV” and YouTube held the “Youtube Holiday” event. Stream and Shop »with the intention of experimenting with new features that would allow users to purchase products live.

Now Twitter is jumping on the live shopping bandwagon to deliver a modern shopping experience through influencer marketing and integrated shopping links.

The platform also plans to launch a purchasing manager in the coming weeks to help merchants address and manage their products, as well as roll out its “Shop” module to more merchants in the US.

This first “Live Shopping” test in collaboration with Walmart, will be hosted by singer Jason Derulo, where he will present Waltmart electronics, home goods, seasonal décor and apparel during a 30-minute show.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 28 at 7pm ET on all WaltMart social networks and will mark the start of the company’s “Cyber ​​Week.”

“Twitter continues to be an important platform for Walmart and our customers. We have been focused on charting new territory in buyable live streams and are excited to celebrate a major milestone in conjunction with the first ever live shopping event on Twitter. We meet customers where they are and make it easy for them to shop for incredible deals and inspiration through dynamic and interactive experiences. We look forward to continuing to provide engaging experiences to our customers that allow them to shop seamlessly while having fun. “ William White, Waltmart Marketing Director

What will the interaction with users be like?

The platform announced through a blog that during this “Live Shopping” transmission, users will be able to perform different actions to enrich the shopping experience through Twitter. These actions include:

Viewers will be able to view the purchase banner and purchase tab on the live event page.

Switch between the products and the live stream, allowing them to be part of the conversation as they review the products.

They will also be able to make in-app purchases on the Waltmart website while the broadcast is live, so they won’t miss a thing while making a purchase.

Twitter notes that purchase items will only be available for iOS and desktop initially, while Android users will be able to watch the stream but not interact with its purchase capabilities.

The platform states that only brands will be able to carry out live broadcasts of purchases, for now; which leaves ordinary users out of that alternative. It is not yet known how they will resume live broadcasts for future events, they are in the process of experimentation.

Finally, the platform also puts on the table the implementation of a “Twitter Shopping Manager” that will host the incorporation of merchants and administration tools for product catalogs.