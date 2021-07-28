Twitter works a new function that will allow buy products through the profile of a store or brand. The feature called “Shop Module” is being tested on a limited number of users on iOS and is expected to expand to more people in the coming months.

Those brands or businesses that offer products over the internet may publish their articles on their Twitter profile. These will be displayed at the top of the page. Internet users will be able to get a preview and a brief summary of the article, as well as its price. By clicking on the product you will be redirected to the company’s store. Therefore, the entire checkout process will be managed by the brand.

Those companies that want to publish their articles on their profile must have a professional account, option that can be activated through the Twitter settings and that offers some extra functions so that businesses or companies can better manage their social networks. Everything indicates that it will not be necessary for the profile to be verified.

Come to Twitter to Tweet, follow along with live events, and now … to shop. We’re testing Shop Module on iOS. Get the products you want from the places you love –– right from a brand’s profile. pic.twitter.com/2ZS8v7NIWs – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 28, 2021

For the moment, only a limited number of stores from the United States can add their articles to their Twitter profile. Among them, companies that sell fashion products, games, technology or entertainment pages, as detailed TechCrunch.

Ned Segal, Chief Financial Officer of Twitter, wakefulness a few months ago the intention of the social network was implement new functions related to e-commerce. Segal noted that a large number of users accessed Twitter to research an item before buying it. The social network, in addition, has already been testing Some features related to purchases, but none of them have been officially launched.

Twitter is not the only platform that is working a function so that users can buy products through the social network. Instagram, in fact, has a specific section in its app and stores have the possibility to include a button on their profile so that users can see the items they offer. TikTok, in addition, also is working in a feature similar to that of Instagram, which will allow brands to create a store section within their profile.