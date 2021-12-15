The social network continues to improve and is now working on a system that allows automatic subtitles to be introduced to the videos posted on its platform.

Today, many technology companies are realizing that there are many people with needs that have not always been covered. The blind, deaf or those with motor problems also have the right to have social networks and Twitter has gone one step further to be more accessible.

If you recently offered the ability to add subtitles to voice messages, now you are including automatic subtitles to the video clips that are uploaded. Some have started to experience this already, since the option is compatible with Android, iOS and the web version.

These subtitles will be activated automatically and we can configure them to remain on even when we turn up the volume. It is a measure designed not only for those who are looking at the mobile without sound, but also for those who cannot hear it.

Yes indeed, this function will not be applied to all videos. Only clips that are uploaded from now on will have this option.

The system is not perfect either and, for now, there is no way to report subtitles that have problems. In this sense there is no news about it, but we can assume that at some point Twitter will enable a way to report errors in its new function.

A facelift

Last year the company was criticized for the poor accessibility of its social network. Twitter relies primarily on text, but when they allowed voice messages to be created they did so without features for the unheard.

With this move they try to get closer to a sector that they had left aside. It’s one more step in favor of accessibility that many tech companies are embracing.

There will be more changes on Twitter, but none will be the one requested by all community managers: tweets cannot be edited yet.

Twitter, Youtube with its subtitles and even The World of videogames He has put the batteries in these issues and it is something to be grateful for that must be echoed.

Now we can enjoy technology more even if we have a different characteristic or disability.