Twitter has removed one of the most tedious features of its app for iOS and Android: the ability for links to open in AMP. This format, also known as Accelerated Mobile Pages, adapts the webs to a simpler appearance and uses fewer resources, which translates into a higher loading speed. However, on many occasions the user experience worsened.

Now, and how it reveals Search Engine Land, Twitter is no longer redirecting users to an AMP version of the web that they have accessed through a tweet, even if the portal maintains the feature for the search engine. Instead, it shows the layout that the page had established for its mobile version. The company will retire all AMP links during the fourth quarter of the year, as confirmed in its support section.

We are in the process of discontinuing support for this feature. [AMP] and will be fully retired in the fourth quarter of 2021. Twitter.

The social network has always shown interest in this format, given that it offers “a better reading” of the content. However, and on many occasions, AMP versions omit some functions that could be useful for the reader or visitor. Google, in fact, is reducing its push to these types of pages after being its main promoter. According to the aforementioned medium, Linkedin is another of the social networks that also seems to be eliminating the AMP redirect from the links published on the platform. However, the company has not yet confirmed it.

Twitter also says goodbye to a tedious function of the web version

Recently, Jack Dorsey’s platform has also dropped a tedious feature in the web version of Twitter: the automatic update of tweets. This made posts disappear when new tweets arrived in the timeline, forcing the user to open the detailed view if they wanted to continue reading. Again, a process that hampered the browsing experience. Now, instead, it will be possible to manually update the feed through a new button located at the top of the screen.

Twitter, meanwhile, continues to add features to its mobile app. Among them, a search engine in the profiles or the possibility of knowing if in a conversation there is a division of opinions.