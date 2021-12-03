Twitter eliminated 276 accounts of official, governmental and political propaganda in Mexico, and 5 other countries, we will tell you about the content of the deleted accounts.

This Thursday, December 2, Twitter announced that it deleted about 3,500 accounts, in Russia, China, Venezuela, Tanzania, Uganda and Mexico for dedicating themselves to propaganda for the benefit of the governments in the different countries.

The more than 3,400 Twitter accounts published spam content and tampering messages in favor of governments of the six countries.

The vast majority of these publications (2 thousand 48) broadcast the official speech of the Communist Party of China. Most other accounts deleted promoted the action of the Mexican authorities, Russia, Tanzania, Uganda and Venezuela.

Therefore, “each account and content associated with these operations has been permanently removed from the service. We believe that we have a responsibility to protect the integrity of the public conversation and offer meaningful transparency about our findings, “he said. Twitter it’s a statement.

In the case of Mexico Twitter said, “We eliminated a network of 276 inauthentic accounts that shared primarily civic content, in support of government initiatives related to public health and political parties. “

What’s more, Twitter announced the launch, in early 2022, of a panel on moderation issues for its platform, which will bring together academics, NGO representatives, journalists and members of civil society.