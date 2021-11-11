Twitter is shaping “Twitter Crypto” to address all things blockchain on Twitter.

The “blockchain” or chain of blocks is an information coding system that is behind the bitcoin. In short, it is like a digital event book where all the money flows and flows are recorded.

With the launch of this crypto team, Twitter is showing great interest in embracing the digital assets and decentralized applications that are increasingly present.

Twitter Crypto: What’s It About?

The platform has hired Tess Rinearson to lead the “Twitter Crypto” team and “set strategy for the future of cryptocurrencies on (and on) Twitter,” the company said in a statement.

It was right on Twitter that Rinearson announced the move, saying “First, we will explore how we can support the growing interest among creators to use decentralized applications to manage virtual assets and currencies, and to support their work and their communities.

Also “going forward, we will explore how insights from crypto communities can help us push the boundaries of what is possible with identity, community, ownership and more,” Rinearson posted.

He added that “Twitter Crypto” will work closely with the Bluesky team to shape the future of decentralized social media, ensuring that Twitter remains at the forefront.

The objective of Twitter is to promote the decentralization of social networks.

The company knows that there is a massive and growing interest among creators to use decentralized applications to manage virtual goods and currencies, and it will be Rinearson who works on those issues.

I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined Twitter, to lead a new team focused on crypto, blockchains, and other decentralized technologies — including and going beyond cryptocurrencies.✨ pic.twitter.com/HaP0k5hUOq – Tess Rinearson (@_tessr) November 10, 2021

The cryptocurrency market

The social network has already been implementing actions to navigate the world of cryptocurrencies. In September it announced that it would allow creators to receive tips in Bitcoin.

Around this time, they also announced that they were experimenting with a feature that would allow users to authenticate and display their collections of NFT digital assets on their platform.

It should also be remembered that Jack Dorsey, CEO of the platform, has been supporting cryptocurrencies in general and bitcoin in particular for years. Since 2018 it declared that bitcoin would be the only currency of the future. Will be?