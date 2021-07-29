Twitter could implement in-app purchases

If you are someone who frequently buys online, then you will be happy to know that Twitter is testing a feature that would allow users to make purchases through a store or brand profile. This function is named Shop Module and is already being distributed to a limited number of users in ios, with the expectation of reaching more people in the coming months.

Come to Twitter to Tweet, follow along with live events, and now… to shop. We’re testing Shop Module on iOS. Get the products you want from the places you love –– right from a brand’s profile. pic.twitter.com/2ZS8v7NIWs – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 28, 2021

How does the Shop Module? Well, businesses will be able to publish their products on their profile Twitter, which will be displayed at the top of the page. Users will be able to preview these products, as well as a brief description and price. By clicking on each product you will be redirected to the company’s store, that is, the payment and shipping process would be managed by the brand.

Of course, not everyone will be able to use the Shop Module to sell your items. Although it seems that it will not be necessary to have a verified account, it is important that your account is professional. This option can be activated in the settings and offers users additional functions for better management of your business or company.

Via: Twitter

