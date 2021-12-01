Jack Dorsey leaves Twitter and the social network changes its privacy policies to improve the experience that users have within the application.

Twitter is changing its policies, in recent months it has made a series of changes aimed at improving the way users use the social network. The latest change comes just one day after the company’s CEO job changed hands. And, is that, the most popular news on the social network was that Jack Dorsey was leaving his post,

The substitute is Parag Agrawal And, now, all complaints about the social network will have to be directed towards this person. This measurement may come directly from your hand, but this would be unlikely. What Twitter has done in the new update of its policies is that the content that is published is controlled.

This control measure has absolutely nothing to do with censorship, in fact, what you want is that users have greater security or are more secure than the application does. This measure focuses on privacy, focusing on what is shared within the social network.

What Twitter wants is for users to be able to report photographs or videos which violate their privacy. This means that if, for example, a user publishes a photograph of your address, face or something that has to do with you; you, as a user, are able to notify Twitter that this photograph violates privacy.

The arrival of this new feature is something that many users have been waiting for, but it is most likely that a part of the public will take this as a control measure rather than something flattering for certain user profiles. We will have to wait to know the reception that this new policy has and, above all, the way in which it works.