Twitter has launched a new feature for Twitter Blue, its paid subscription model. IOS users now They will be able to see a summary of the most outstanding news in the purest Nuzzel style, the platform belonging to Scroll and which stopped working when the social network acquired the company in May of this year.

The function, called Top Articles, only available to Twitter Blue users, a payment service that is currently active in the United States and New Zealand, but will soon reach other markets. Top Articles it hides in the side menu of Twitter and allows you to take a look at the most outstanding news that has been published through a tweet. The function also offers an ad-free and distraction-free preview, as discussed. The Verge.

Available now on iOS – see what your network is sharing in the last 24 hours with Top Articles so you’ll always know what’s * really * going on. Check it out and add it to your Custom Navigation bar pic.twitter.com/NxLW8fTTPn – Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) November 15, 2021

Twitter Top Articles It can now be used on Android, iOS and in the web version of the social network. Twitter Blue, remember, is priced at about $ 5 a month. In addition to the ability to get a summary of the most important articles, Twitter’s paid service also offers the ability to edit or undo tweets, create folders with your favorite posts, modify the app icon, and more.

Twitter also bets on Threader for its subscription model

In parallel, Twitter recently confirmed the purchase of Threader, an app used to compile threads published on the social network. This platform had a premium mode that offered the user a much more intuitive preview of the threads, giving the possibility of reading them comfortably and without distractions. Now, these options are integrated into Twitter Blue, while conventional users will be able to make use of the compilation of threads through a bot.

For the moment, It doesn’t seem like we’re going to see a “free” version of Top Articles, as it happens with Threader. Even so, the platform led by Jack Dorsey continues to add features designed for users who do not want to purchase the “premium” version of Twitter. Among them, the possibility of creating Spaces (also known as voice programs) or small tools that can be useful for day to day, such as the possibility of searching for tweets through a user’s profile.