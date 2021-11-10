Twitter Blue; ad-free paid service is now available

Twitter Blue is the new subscription service which includes an “undo” button, additional customization features, and ad-free items, we tell you everything it includes and how much it costs.

Twitter expanded its premium subscription service to more users, Twitter Blue Unlocks additional features like the ability to “undo” a tweet or search for news without ads.

Twitter Blue aims to attract the attention of users who are most fond of Twitter, with specialized functions. For example, the “undo” function which is probably the closest thing to a tweet edit button.

Twitter Blue subscription includes several new customization toolssuch as the ability to rearrange functions, shortcuts in the application navigation bar, the ability to choose new color themes and application icons.

DO NOT STOP READING: Everything you need to know about the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards

Service Twitter Blue also grants early access to new features as Twitter tests them.. Currently, it includes uploading of videos up to 10 minutes long (videos are limited to 2 minutes for non-paying users) and the ability to pin conversations to the top of your DM inbox.

YOU HAVE TO READ: PS5 Shortage Will Continue: Sony’s Chip Factory Could Be Ready Until 2024

These experimental functions “could eventually become available for the rest of Twitter, switch to a Twitter Blue feature or disappear based on the feedback we receive from subscribers, “says the company.

Twitter Blue comes with two new Scroll features (the recently acquired startup). Thus, subscribers to Twitter Blue can access ad-free articles from more than 300 publishers, including The Atlantic, BuzzFeed, Rolling Stone, among others.

Finally, Twitter Blue includes a “top articles” feature on the niche but highly respected news app Nuzzel, which closed earlier this year. The new “Top Articles” feature selects a list of the top stories shared by people on your network. Twitter for the last 24 hours.

Twitter Blue rollout started in the United States and New Zealand under a monthly subscription scheme for $ 2.99. And the company has been testing Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada since the beginning of June and we hope it will soon expand to the rest of America.

Finally, this Tuesday Twitter said it will continue to add new features and will take user feedback very seriously.