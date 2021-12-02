These unwanted accounts are those that have been created to evade the banning of your other accounts.

If there is something that spoils the experience of watching live in Twitch is when in the middle of the chat some disrespectful breaks out, to call it in a correct way, to swear and send hateful messages to the content creator who plays. And while there are already measures to avoid these individuals, such as blocking them, it seems that they are not entirely sufficient.

Now, Twitch has implemented a new tool to detect, through artificial intelligence, to that class of unwanted users. So, this system, added by the platform itself, uses machine learning techniques to detect those accounts that have been created to continue abusing the chat, when the main account has already been banned.

This new tool for streamers uses machine learning techniques

Basically, what the aforementioned system does when it detects one of these accounts, the ones that try to evade the ban of its other user through the creation of a new account, is to hide your messages and put the content creator on alert. Although this is not all, it also has other less rigorous measures, for cases in which it is not very clear if they are these types of profiles. The action carried out in these cases is to mark the suspicious account with a red indicator, in this way the moderators and creators can easily keep an eye on the potential problem user. These measures can be modified by the streamers themselves, leaving them to decide to eliminate, or not, the accounts that may be suspected of having evaded the ban or, even, deactivating this tool.

On how the aforementioned system works, not many details have been given about it from the platform. It has only been indicated that relies on “signals” to detect accounts with its artificial intelligence. Of course, the existence of this system is very good, but, even so and for the moment, both content creators and moderators will continue to see these types of messages, despite the fact that it is hidden for the rest of the chat. Despite this, Any progress in the fight against those who only send hate messages without constructive purposes is welcome..

