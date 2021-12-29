There were many unforgettable Streams on Twitch this year, including some that set records. That’s why today we show you the 5 most watched Spanish-speaking lives of 2021.

Twitch left us many shocking moments in the year, from records in terms of hours transmitted or the greatest number of subscribers, to Streams unforgettable. Therefore, today we bring you the 5 most watched live (by streamer) from the purple platform this year.

Before starting with this ranking, it must be clarified that we only take into account the Spanish-speaking streamers. Here there will be no survivors of xQcOW or companies like PlayStation that could enter the top. Lastly, the numbers come from the Twitch Tracker website, which takes care of collecting your numbers.

Rubius

In fifth place we have one of the largest content creators in Spain and the world. Rubius had a great year in terms of numbers thanks to series like Rust or The Squid Game on Roblox. However, its peak of the year came thanks to opening pokemon packs, achieving his 2021 record with 344,676 total viewers.

Coscu

Here we have the first Argentine on the list. Coscu, as we are used to, held his event of the Coscu Army Award on December 23rd. On that occasion, the streamer managed to get a peak of 367 thousand spectators. Unfortunately, it could not reach its maximum number with the awards ceremony, which it achieved last year with more than 420 thousand viewers.

Lolito

What a weird and rewarding feeling to say Lolito FDEZ It is among the most viewed Spanish-speaking streams of the year. Although 2 years ago the Spanish was in Facebook Gaming, just a few months ago he returned to Twitch to get his record of 418,204 maximum viewers.

Ibai

Second place is for Ibai Llanos, who this year was able to surpass not only his personal record, but also to be the second most watched live show in the world. This he achieved with his “Evening”The Boxing event that pitted Streamers as Mr Jagger vs ByViruzz or Reven vs Elmillor. In this event, the Spanish got 1,538,645 viewers, and it could have appeared in more positions on the list because it does not stop generating super popular content and more and more calls. This year Ibai achieved very high numbers as in the ceremony of the golden ball, the presentation of his team with Pique and other sporting events.

TheGrefg

The gold medal goes to TheGrefg, the Spanish streamer who exceeds his numbers day by day, who in January of this year achieved the world record of viewers. This event occurred thanks to the presentation of their Fortnite skin, a privilege that very few have until now. In that transmission he achieved the impressive number of 2,470,347 viewers in unison, a very difficult number to beat.

Share it with whoever you want