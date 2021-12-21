Twitch suspends an official Amazon account

Twitch it is not strange to block accounts. This usually happens when a profile violates the rules established by the platform, or due to an error in it. However, something strange happened over the weekend. After a controversial broadcast, the official account of Prime Video Spain was restricted. Remember that Amazon is the owners of Twitch.

This was not a mistake, but a decision that follows the established rules. It all took place during the last broadcast of the year of the Esto Es Un Late show. Here, several streamers and Henar Álvarez, a comedian from Spain, decided to close the year with the intention of blocking the Prime Video Spain account. Thus, Álvarez decided to lift her blouse, and show part of her nipple on the screen.

Although the camera changed quickly, once Álvarez and the rest of the comedians were on screen, they did the same again. Immediately, the broadcast was suspended. After these acts, It was revealed that the Prime Video Spain account was blocked for violating the platform’s community guidelines on nudity, pornography and other sexual content, although there is no official information on this at the moment.

Thus, the Prime Video Spain profile will be closed for a whole month. At the moment it is unknown what will happen to the comedians and streamers involved in this presentation. In related topics, hackers used Twitch to launder $ 10 million. Similarly, this platform uses AI to combat hate raids.

Via: Kotaku