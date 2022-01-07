Twitch’s streaming platform remains the leading streaming platform on the internet, but that hasn’t stopped YouTube and even Facebook from trying to persuade others to switch ranks through better payouts.

As it stands, affiliates and most partners only get a 50% split from Twitch every time someone subscribes to their channel and users are unhappy. Something that seems quite striking to us is that, now, a petition calling for a change in the income division has obtained more than 10,000 votes and the streamers expressed their dissatisfaction with the current model.

In a viral tweet from streamer ChrispyGameplay, the content creator posted a link to a petition asking other streamers to demand that Twitch take action. “Streamers, it’s time to join. 99.9% of Twitch streamers get 50% of their payment through Twitch, an absolutely obsolete payment model, “he mentioned.

“Time to reward ourselves for the amount of money we made with Twitch!” The petition, originally created by SaltyWyvern in December 2020, has received over 10,000 votes with many comments since Chrispy tweeted it. Many expressed that they are contemplating switching to YouTube if things do not change and some say they have already made the leap.

“I’m tempted to leave Twitch for YouTube if the payment doesn’t improve soon!” commented one user. “This is part of the reason I moved to YouTube and I encourage people to use my Patreon,” mentioned another.

“Amazon has enough money.” Whether Twitch will actually enact any sort of change remains to be seen, but if YouTube can continue to grow as a threat, it could end up forcing Amazon to seriously consider updating its payment.