Several situations arose due to the hacking of Twitch early October, which is why we now know that many streamers can earn millions with their live broadcasts.

But that this data came to light, it has not only been an unpleasant fact for streamers, there are some who for this same reason now to return a little of how much they receive their followers.

Such is the case of Mizkif, a popular creator of active content on the streaming platform Twitch, same streamer, recently he just did good deeds, brightening the day of one of his followers to whom he gave a very cool gift.

And is that recent During one of his live broadcasts, Mizkif, he prepared to buy the objects that appeared on the Amazon wish list of one of his followers. Maintaining a greater interest in his transmission with this, and with this action he made his community of followers really happy.

Said streamer, spent over $ 10,000 USD on gifts for a follower, the large amount was not expected by its users.

The lucky winner was a user with the name of Moxn01, who had a rather modest wish list. Specifically, I was only asking for a relatively cheap $ 220 PC, a Razer mouse, and a Samsung device – those items don’t exceed $ 500.

Is about a student from Morocco, who watched their broadcast live from their smartphone, and who didn’t even have a monitor, so they only had a relatively cheap PC on their wish list to continue their studies.

After hearing this story, the rest of the viewers who watched the broadcast they asked the streamer to improve the offer.

Fortunately, Mizkif listened to his community and stated that he would use all the money he gets from the subscriptions of the next 5 minutes to buy a better PC from Moxn01.

After this was declared and luckily, the subscriptions did not stop arriving and it was possible to raise a good sum of money.

So the content creator kept his word and managed to buy the Moroccan student an expensive One True King computer worth $ 5000. But there was still more, since he also gave her a Surface Pro laptop, 2 monitors and an additional $ 5,000.

Clarifying that his only condition to make this noble donation come true was that the user undertakes not to leave the studies.

Something that Moxn01 He could not believe, since what happened seemed to come from a dream and he even assured that such a gift was not necessary.

So the user only told him that he better save that money to give to other viewers.

Mizkif stating that this action was not a problem and stressed that, in fact, much of the financing of the new computer and the rest of the articles came from the chat.