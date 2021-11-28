Twitch has seen great content creators grow on its Streaming platform, and it is that some like Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa, have really directed all their profits into making smart investments.

One thing that has caught our attention is that Amouranth’s rise to fame as a cosplayer turned Twitch streamer and OF content creator has earned her a fortune and she has been investing her income in various properties to increase her income.

In early November, he revealed that he bought a gas station and actively fought accounts that tried to tell him that the purchase was just a “fantasy.” He then made a plan with fellow streamer Ludwig to create his own adult toy.

And now, after detailing his retirement plans, he made his biggest purchase to date: a 7-Eleven. Amouranth buys 7-Eleven for $ 10 million. 7-Eleven is one of the most popular corner stores in the world. Now Siragusa has gotten a share of that stock, at least a quarter.

In a social media post, the Instagram model revealed her purchase and bragged about the fact that it was a huge location near a major highway and was making money. “It’s a union deal, so I only own a quarter! Great location, close to a major highway and the downtown metropolitan area! “She exclaimed.

As for why he did it, well, it’s purely for profit. And to make things even crazier, that’s not the only big buy he’s poking fun at, as he also has a big car reveal planned, pointing out how other influencers have been buying “super duper cars.”

“Unlike a Vineyard or a sports team, the latter of which has been a huge investment looking back, no one buys a gas station to look stylish or flexible,” he said. “A gas station is a only numerical decision.”