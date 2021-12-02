SharePlay was one of the great novelties of iOS 15.1. The feature seeks to take a shared FaceTime experience to the next level, on both iPhone and iPad. This allows two or more users can view fully synchronized content on your devices. However, it is only available if the application developers allow it. The last to enable SharePlay has been the well-known streaming video platform Twitch, which this month has also surprised with other features.

The company explains that from now on Twitch users will be able to watch live broadcasts and videos on demand with other people thanks to SharePlay. They will also have the possibility to interact with a stream, follow it, send Bits (the way to send money to creators) and view the content in horizontal and vertical format. To all this, as with the rest of the apps that use SharePlay, the playback controls will be shared.

Getting started with SharePlay with Twitch is very easy. First of all you must make sure you have installed iOS 15.1 or higher. Also remember to update the streaming platform application to its latest version from the App Store. Once done, simply start a FaceTime call and open the Twitch app on your iPhone or iPad. Find the broadcast or video that you would like to see with the other participants of the call and play it.

Using SharePlay with Twitch for the first time

Credit: Twitch

For one time only, SharePlay for FaceTime will ask you if you want to play the content just for yourself or for all members of the call. If you choose the second option, Twitch’s live or on-demand content will begin playing on all participants’ devices. As mentioned at the beginning, everyone will have the ability to pause, produce, fast-forward or backward what they are watching. If there are changes, they will be synced and everyone will see the same.

Do you want to end the SharePlay session? Just close the live stream or leave the FaceTime call. You will be asked if you want to close the stream just for yourself or for everyone. If you choose to end for all, the transmission will not be closed for the other participants, but the synchronization of the playback will stop. Twitch remember that the maximum number of participants that can be in a broadcast is 32, the same number as in a FaceTime call.