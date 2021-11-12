Twitch, the popular live streaming platform, can now be downloaded on the Nintendo Switch. The users you can now install the app through the eShop and watch live or delayed videos of the different content creators from the small screen or through the television. The application, yes, has some limitations.

Unlike the web version or the mobile app, users who download Twitch on the Nintendo Switch they won’t be able to see the broadcast chateven if they connect the console to the TV. Nor will it be possible to stream content on Twitch from any model, something we can do on other consoles. The use of the Amazon streaming service on the Nintendo Switch, therefore, is reduced to viewing video, as is the case with the YouTube app.

Twitch, in fact, shows an extremely simple interface which also helps to be much more intuitive when navigating. Specifically, the app has a home page where related or interesting content is displayed. A navigation tab is also added that will allow, worth the redundancy, to navigate through the different categories. And finally, a search button is also included to find content through keywords.

So you can download Twitch on the Nintendo Switch

Twitch can be installed for free in the eShop of the conventional Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED and the Nintendo Switch Lite. The login can be done with the help of a smartphone, by scanning the QR code that will appear on the screen or by typing the numeric code manually through the device activation web.

In addition to the Nintendo Switch, the streaming platform belonging to Amazon can also be used on PlayStation and Xbox. In both cases, with more complete functions than the Japanese company console. On the other hand, Twitch is also on mobile devices, as well as in the desktop version, which includes the possibility of broadcasting, browsing the different channels or even configuring some parameters of the user account.