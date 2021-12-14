Justin has taken advantage of the impressive pull that cryptocurrencies have had this year 2021, and especially, the development of the NFT. Your platform will be based on the Solana blockchain for the moment, since, according to the American businessman, it is the network that best responds to the needs of your virtual store . This is thanks to the fact that, at the moment, it is a little saturated network, with low commissions and very fast, which can put even Ethereum in a bind in the medium and long term.

It is not Khan’s first foray into the universe of blockchain, since since the beginning of 2019 became an advisor to Theta , a service of streaming which uses blockchain technology and where the American businessman came together to contribute the knowledge he had after founding Twitch and Justin.tv.

After working on the development of Twitch, it seems that Justin Kan has thrown himself fully into cryptocurrencies. The one who co-founded the leading streaming platform at the time is now focused on Fractal, a new marketplace NFTs based on video games .

What can an NFT store like Fractal bring to the gaming?

“The goal of Fractal is to get the gamers can own the value of their work in video games. The items they manage to unlock can be sold, bought and traded with other players. In a Medium post, Kan clarified his intentions a little better by expanding the information “NFTs allow video game companies to turn their in-game assets into persistent platforms on which other developers can build experiences.”

But make no mistake. This may sound good, but not be positive for the player, as it can become a double-edged sword. The video game NFT market must position itself as a useful tool if you want to survive, not as a way in which people who do not love video games deposit their money with the aim of making a profit. For example, it would not be the same to have access to a skin unique for a sword in a video game than the fact of having to buy a unique sword to be able to pass the video game to us. In the second case, the NFT only would turn any title into a “pay-to-win”, and it’s what many video game experts are warning about NFTs. In any case, we do not yet know the focus of this new platform or the compatibility with titles, so we will have to wait before making a positive or negative review of these new businesses that are emerging.

In Justin Khan’s own words, Fractal is coming very soon, but has not specified any date, so it is expected that the platform will open its doors to the public during the next year 2022.