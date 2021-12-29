Twitch Chat managed to finish Pokémon Crystal in 36 hours

The community of Twitch It’s normally considered one of the most toxic out there, but when they put their mind to it, they are capable of great things. Proof of this is a recent stream where the users of this platform managed to complete Pokémon Crystal in just 36 hours, when these types of feats usually tend to extend for much longer.

Happens that 360Chrism, a recognized streamer for their speedruns from Pokemon, he went on vacation last week but left his stream turned on so the community could play Pokémon Crystal while returning. To his surprise, the chat Twitch, which at that time had around a thousand users, was able to finish this game in less than 36 hours, with everything and a few trolls who wanted to ruin the experience for everyone else.

360Chrism I was perfectly aware that there were going to be certain users trolling the chat, so I prepared a series of ways to counteract them. One of them, ‘Emote-only’, it allowed only moderators to execute commands, something that was vitally important in correcting the protagonist’s course.

Editor’s note: The truth is that I have no idea how a chat, and especially one with more than a thousand users, achieves this type of thing. I mean, Pokémon games aren’t the hardest in the world, but it’s also not like you can just push a button and voila.

Via: Twitch