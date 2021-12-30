The global pandemic has negatively affected many sectors, but video games is not one of them, at least in terms of numbers. And it is that now we have known that the Twitch audience has increased 45% in 2021. This has been made known by pages that are dedicated to monitoring the streaming platform such as StreamElements or Rainmaker (via GameRant). This is a spectacular growth taking into account that this figure is much better than that of 2020 in which Twitch it had its definitive explosion as a result of the confinement of the first third of the year.

As we mentioned a few days ago, these portals have also offered data on the most popular games on the platform, once again with Grand theft auto v as a great protagonist. League of Legends and Fortnite They complete the podium of the most viewed titles by number of hours during 2021 on Twitch. According to these same data, all users of the platform as a whole saw 24 billion hours of broadcasts throughout a year that is about to end. As a comparison, StreamElements has also offered some data on Facebook Gaming, one of the main competitors of Twitch.

An anonymous hacker leaked the source code of Twitch and the payments that many streamers receive

While Mark Zuckerberg’s platform has also grown an impressive 47% during 2021, it has stayed at 5.3 billion hours of viewing live, a fifth of what was generated by Twitch. The Amazon-owned service has not been spared some controversy this year, such as the strike day to protest hate raids, but there is no doubt that 2021 It has been a very prolific year for Twitch, which hopes to continue growing even more in 2022 with its most successful streamers.