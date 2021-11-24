Twelve Minutes already has a release date for PS4, PS5 and Switch

Twelve Minutes, the title developed by Annapurna Interactive and Nomada, has been around for a while. The game was originally released for Microsoft consoles and for PC during the month of August of this year, and since then it remained as a temporary exclusive for said platforms. Now, however, those responsible for Twelve Minutes have announced that the game is coming to PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch In the next weeks.

This was recently confirmed by a statement from Annapurna Interactive, who released a new trailer for Twelve Minutes to announce their arrival on the new platforms. Based on the information provided, the title will arrive this next December 7th to PS4 and PS5 through the PS Store, while on Nintendo Switch we can get hold of the game through eShop.

The loop the 12 minutes is the central point around which all the events that happen within the game revolve. Twelve Minutes comes in the form of a graphic adventure, whose greatest power is the narrative experience it has to develop. Here, you will have to try to advance in the plot during the proposed 12 minutes and discover as many things as possible and unlock as many scenarios as possible. However, once the time is up, everything will start again.

Twelve Minutes is currently available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC. The title is expected to land at Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5 this December 7, so we are only weeks away from being able to enjoy this mystery play on new platforms. At the beginning of the year its developers explained to us how the Twelve Minutes time loop works, and if the dynamics of the Annapurna Interactive title are still not clear to you, we invite you to take a look at the explanation.