We have officially entered that time of year when the gifts happen: what if the invisible friend from work, what if the family one, what if the Santa Claus, what if the Three Wise Men … Come on, we need a constant chute of ideas and originality (that many times we lack) in the face of so many gifts.

Another key aspect when choosing gifts is the economic one, very much to take into account if we do not want to end Christmas in the red. So today we wanted to combine originality with economy and we have looked for gifts in Bimba and Lola. A brand that we love and for which now it has some discounted products that come to us with pearls in the face of invisible friends:

Carolina Herrera New Yorker Film 2021-2022

Jeweler’s

Yes, Bimba y Lola also has a jewelry section with bracelets, necklaces and earrings, among other things. Among which we have found some very original models for Christmas:





First of all we have these earrings, with the full color brand logo and a teardrop pearl for 38 euros 30 euros.





If we look for something more elegant and delicate, this gold ring with white crystals and the signature logo is ideal. 45 euros 31 euros.

Golden ring with crystals





For both friends and family, this short necklace with the heart charm seems to us a super sweet gift (also to give ourselves away). 38 euros 26 euros.





And finally, a bracelet could not be missing: a classic gift that, especially if it combines pearls with gold as in this model, is a timeless jewel. 55 euros 38 euros.

Link bracelets with pearls

Handbags





If we are looking for a gift that is a sure hit, this small black nylon shoulder bag is the solution. 88 euros 70 euros.





East ice blue bag It seems to us a perfect option, both for the color and for the shape and the chain. 165 euros 132 euros.





This black tote bag is ideal for those who spend the day here and there and need a large bag to carry everything. It is made of leather. 285 euros 228 euros.





And if we want to bet on the vibrant colorsHow fashionable are they this year? This bubblegum pink shoulder bag is the best. 135 euros 108 euros.

Bubblegum pink shoulder bag

Scarves and accessories

Bimba y Lola is not just bags: it also has a wide line of accessories such as handkerchiefs or purses with very lively and interesting designs and patterns.





First of all we have this floral scarf with a satin finish 120×120 cm, with a design inspired by the classic walls of country houses. 55 euros 44 euros.





Continuing with the line of handkerchiefs we have this other model, ideal for fans of logomania and the Animal Print, since it combines both tendencies. 55 euros 38 euros.

Logo and animal print scarf





We also find purses, discreet but practical and ideal for gifts when we do not know very well the tastes of the person. 30 euros 24 euros.





Among its products we also find toiletry bags like this one in pink, ideal to have everything organized in this time of travel and Christmas reunions. 35 euros 28 euros.





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @bimbaylola

Photos | The English Court