Japan is one of the most successful countries in the world in animation, many animes and films have gone far at the box office, especially Spirited Away. This movie produced by the famous Studio Ghibli company It was released in 2001, and due to its incredible history and quality it went on to become the highest grossing anime film in the world, grossing approximately $ 383 million. In 2020 it has only been surpassed by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

Currently, this title is a classic and several songs from its soundtrack have become an anthem for all viewers who are fans of Japanese animations. To please all these followers, TVE has decided to use the soundtrack of Spirited Away in one of the summaries of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to pay tribute to this cinematic milestone that has reached all parts of the world. People have been captivated and many have shared it on social networks.

<br>

Know more: Anime fan? Well, here are some of the best Blu-Ray movies



🎵 TVE using the soundtrack of ‘Spirited Away’ for its summary of the #Olympic Games today 🥰 pic.twitter.com/dhBGjjQh9H – Álvaro López Martín 🎇 (@ A1varoLopez) July 25, 2021

In the video you can see several of the events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the soundtrack of Spirited Away, which has been composed by Joe Hisaishi with Miyazaki, and performed by the symphony orchestra known as the New Japan Philharmonic. In fact, this great work won the best music award at the 2001 Tokyo International Anime Fair, it also received recognition at the 56th Mainichi Film Competition Award ceremony and the 17th Japan Gold Disk Award for animation album of the year. This is not the first time that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have featured popular anime songs, as they have also played the opening for Attack on Titan during the United States-Indonesia Mixed Archery.